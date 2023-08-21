Police were forced to smash the window of a campervan to rescue a dog that had been locked inside the abandoned vehicle.

Officers attended a call for the concern for the welfare of a dog at around 1.15pm on Sunday afternoon, 20 August.

The campervan had been parked up in Manchester for three days and reports suggested there were no windows open and that no people had been seen in or around the van since it had been abandoned.

The temperature in Manchester on Sunday was around 22C.Officers at the scene broke the window to the campervan to rescue the labrador, who is now being cared for in a rescue centre.

Attempts are being made to trace the dog's owners.

Police broke the window of the campervan to rescue the dog Credit: GMP

Chief Inspector Chris Boyd, said: "It is just not acceptable to allow a dog to be in a vehicle on their own for even a couple of hours, let alone three days."When we found him, there were no open windows and, with it being quite warm today, this could have ended up a disaster.

"Dogs don't respond to the heat like humans do and as such, this lovely dog could have overheated.He warned dog owners about the dangers of leaving their pets in vehicles. "Even leaving a window open or a bowl of water is not good enough. Just don't leave your dog on it's own in a vehicle.

"If you are planning on being away from your vehicle, then don't take the risk and leave your dog at home."