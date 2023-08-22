Driver has lucky escape after car plunges off steep cliff on Isle of Man
A driver has managed to escape unharmed after her car plunged off a cliff.
The Mini Cooper was left at the bottom of the cliff, just above the water line, after it steered off the road in Port Soderick, on the Isle of Man.
The owner of the car managed to free herself, but needed help from fire crews and the coastguard to get to a safe place.
Emergency services were called to Marine Drive in Port Soderick at around 11.15pm on 17 August after reports of a road collision.
Crews then managed to work together to "set up a rescue system for casualty recovery".
One she was rescued, emergency services remained in attendance for three hours to help recover of the vehicle.