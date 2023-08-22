A driver has managed to escape unharmed after her car plunged off a cliff.

The Mini Cooper was left at the bottom of the cliff, just above the water line, after it steered off the road in Port Soderick, on the Isle of Man.

The owner of the car managed to free herself, but needed help from fire crews and the coastguard to get to a safe place.

The car owner made a lucky escape from the vehicle and was lifted to safety by emergency crews. Credit: Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service

Emergency services were called to Marine Drive in Port Soderick at around 11.15pm on 17 August after reports of a road collision.

Crews then managed to work together to "set up a rescue system for casualty recovery".

Emergency services stayed at the scene for three hours to help recover of the car. Credit: Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service

One she was rescued, emergency services remained in attendance for three hours to help recover of the vehicle.