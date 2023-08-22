A man accused of murdering a father-of-two by shooting him then covering him in acid has been removed from court after interrupting the judge during his summing up.

Michael Hillier, 39, and Rachel Fulstow, 37 are both accused of murdering Liam Smith, 38, in Wigan.

The court heard how Mr Smith an electrician, went on a date with Fulstow in 2019 when she has claimed they had "non-consensual sex" at a hotel.

Hillier, who was in a relationship with Fulstow and has admitted manslaughter, claims the pair plotted to attack Mr Smith after Fulstow told him Smith had raped her.

During his summing up of the case, Judge Maurice Greene reminded the jury of Fulstow's evidence about sex with Mr Smith, which she said she did not consider to be rape.

Rachel Fulstow is accused of murder and perverting the course of justice. Credit: Greater Manchester Police/PA

Speaking from the dock, Hillier said: "It's not sex, it's rape.

"What sort of message does that send out? Sex is consensual, rape isn't."

Shortly after his outburst, Hillier was taken out of the dock by security officers.

The jury in the trial left the Minshull Street Crown Court room to consider their verdicts just before 1pm on Tuesday 22 August.

Just before they were sent out to deliberate, Louise Blackwell, defending Hillier, said he apologised.

Judge Greene responded: "Emotions run high, as I've already mentioned."

Earlier, he told the jury of 10 consisting of five men and five women that they did "not really need to decide" what happened when Mr Smith met Fulstow.

He said: "As to what really happened on that night we will probably never know and it probably doesn't matter."

Liam Smith was shot and subjected to an acid attack. Credit: Family photo

Mr Smith had been lured from his home on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, shot in the face, then had sulphuric acid poured over him as he lay dying.

The father-of-two, an electrician from Wigan, was declared dead at the scene, last November.

Fulstow, of Andrew Drive, York has told the court she did not know her boyfriend was going to shoot Mr Smith.

She denies murder as well as perverting the course of justice.