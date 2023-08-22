A man who stabbed a mother-of-two to death as she sat on her doorstep rapped about killing someone just hours before the attack, police say.

Anthony Stinson, 31, attacked Charlotte Wilcock after spotting her smoking a cigarette on her doorstep in Primrose Terrace, Blackburn on the evening of 3 March.

Stinson kicked Ms Wilcock and then proceeded to stab her with a Stanley knife in her hallway as her 15-month-old daughter slept upstairs.

The 31-year-old mother, who did not know Stinson, was found dead behind her front door.

Police later arrested Stinson, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, who said he had been suffering from psychosis when he attacked Ms Wilcock and claimed to have seen the Devil.

However, when detectives searched his phone, they discovered a video of Stinson and his friend rapping about killing someone an hour before the attack took place.

Stinson pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Wilcock at Preston Crown Court on Monday 21 August and will be sentenced on Thursday 24 August.

Speaking outside court, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police, said: “Stinson approached Charlotte’s address and, for reasons known only to him, launched a brutal attack on her on the doorstep.

“He slashed at her body numerous times in the ferocious assault - inflicting well over 50 individual injuries in the process, many with the use of a Stanley knife - as well as punching and kicking her.

“Charlotte had never met Stinson before that night and had no personal connection to him – she was merely sat on her own doorstep having a cigarette.

“She should have been safe and could never have foreseen what was about to happen.

“It is clear from speaking to Charlotte’s family that she was very much-loved, and her death has left a huge void in the lives of those who knew her, not least her two children who will now grow up without their mother.

“It is such a needless loss of a life in truly awful circumstances.”