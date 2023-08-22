Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City’s next two matches after undergoing an operation to correct his “severe back pain”.

According to the club, their treble-winning manager has been struggling with the injury for a while and flew out to Barcelona for an “emergency” but “routine” surgery on Tuesday.

Guardiola will remain in Barcelona whilst he recovers and is now likely to be missing from the dugout for matches against Sheffield United this Sunday and Fulham on 2 September, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo stepping in.

Pep with the Premier League trophy. Credit: PA Images

City anticipate Guardiola returning to the dugout after the international break for the visit to West Ham on 16 September.

A Manchester City statement said: “Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca.

"The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return.

“He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”