A man has been arrested after police stopped him on the motorway and found £250,000 in cash in his car.

The 35-year-old man from Northampton was stopped by officers as he travelled along the M6 on Monday 21 August near Leyland after driving what police described as 'suspiciously'.

In the back of the man's black Kia Sportage were tightly wrapped bundles of cash totalling more than a quarter of a million pounds.

He has been arrested on suspicion of money-laundering and remains in police custody.

T/DCI Mark Riley, of our Digital Media Investigation and Economic Crime Unit, said: “This is undoubtedly one of the biggest ever cash seizures resulting from a vehicle stop check in Lancashire. I’d like to thank all those involved in this pro-active policing.

“I hope it sends out a strong message to Organised Criminal Groups (OCGs) that Lancashire is not a safe place to transport your ill-gotten gains. We will find it and we will take it off you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 880 of August 21, 2023.