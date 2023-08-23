A homeless woman was repeatedly kicked in the head on a street as a man carried out a spate of attacks on rough sleepers.

The assaults occurred on Wilmslow Road, in Fallowfield, Manchester, at around 2.30am on Wednesday 16 August.

Police were called to reports of a male attacking a number of homeless people.

The offender was seen walking towards one victim from the direction of the junction of Walmer Street.

He walked up to the victim and began to kick her around her head and body repeatedly.

Police want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has any information about the attacks.

Anyone who witnessed assaults or has any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage should contact police on 0161 856 4227, quoting log number 280 of 16/08/23.

Information can also be reported anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.