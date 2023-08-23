Man seriously injured after attack with weapon in Douglas

Two men have appeared in court charged with wounding with intent after a man was attacked in Douglas.

Isle of Man Constabulary say they were called to reports of a man being attacked with a weapon in the area of the Cinder Path at 6.45pm on Saturday 19 August.

He sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries

Police say that as a result of the initial report involving a weapon, they took a precautionary measure of having Police and Armed Response Officers present in the area whilst arrest enquiries were made.

They have reassured people that this was an isolated incident and there was no threat to any other members of the public.

Officers are appealing to any motorists that may have dash cam footage and were travelling along Peel Road, Douglas, at the time on Saturday evening.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Douglas Police Headquarters on 01624 631212, quoting reference 97/5448/23 or anonymously via Isle of Man Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.