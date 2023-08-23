A couple have been convicted of murdering a man shot dead and doused in acid outside his home.

Michael Hillier, 39, and Rachel Fulstow, 37 were found guilty of the murder of dad-of-two Liam Smith.

The 38-year-old's body was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington in the early evening of 24 November last year.

Fulstow, who worked for a property management company, denied knowing her then partner had planned to harm him.

Mr Smith’s family shouted “yes” and “thank you so much” before sobbing and hugging as the jury found both defendants guilty of murder on Wednesday.

Hillier, who was handcuffed in the dock, stared over at his former partner as the verdicts were returned.

Mr Smith was shot in the face at close range by Hillier outside his home in Wigan.

Hillier had been parked in the area, waiting for Mr Smith all day in a Mitsubishi Shogun which was disguised on cloned registration plates and had tinted windows.

Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester heard Mr Smith, an electrician, went on a date with Fulstow, 37, in 2019 when she has claimed they had “non-consensual sex” at a hotel.

Hillier, 39, who had already admitted manslaughter, claimed they plotted together to attack Mr Smith after Fulstow, who he was in a relationship with, told him she had been raped.

Following the shooting, Hillier then poured acid onto Mr Smith’s face and body, followed by soda crystals.

Mr Smith was left for dead in the street with chemicals still reacting on him. His body was later found by a resident on his way home.

Recovered phone evidence showed that Fulstow made several internet searches in the days following the murder, firstly for information about the murder, then the meaning of the word ‘premeditated’ and ‘does acid corrode stainless steel’.

Fulstow was also found guilty of a charge of perverting the course of justice.

The pair will be sentenced on Thursday 24 August.

The trial was held at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court. Credit: ITV Granada

Rebecca Macaulay-Addison, for CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “Hillier and Fulstow planned the brutal murder of Liam Smith and attempted to cover their tracks at every stage.

“Far from being racked with guilt following the murder, the pair flew to Jamaica on holiday for two weeks.

“The CPS worked with Greater Manchester Police to piece together the evidence including eye-witness testimony, CCTV, extensive mobile phone evidence and medical evidence to build a strong case to put before the jury.

"The jury agreed with the prosecution and found them both guilty of murder.

“I hope that Liam’s family and friends can find some comfort in knowing his killers have been brought to justice. My thoughts remain with them.”