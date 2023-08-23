A second rider has died during a qualifying session of the Manx Grand Prix, organisers have confirmed.

Ian Bainbridge, 69, was killed after an accident during his first lap of the second qualifying session, on the exit of Kirk Michael village, on Tuesday evening.

The dad-of-two, from Barnard Castle in County Durham, was a regular competitor in the classic racing classes on the Isle of Man since making his Mountain Course debut in 2005.

His best performance came in the 2010 Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix when he finished in 8th place.

In a statement organisers said: " We would like to extend our profound sympathies to Ian’s wife, his two daughters, his loved ones, and friends.

"Ian had competed regularly at the Manx Grand Prix since 2005, missing only two events since his debut.

"A stalwart of the classic racing scene, he had raced his Manx Norton around the UK, the Pre TT Classic at the Southern 100, and the Bob McIntyre Memorial Races at East Fortune over many years.

"He was also a keen supporter of grass roots racing, helping new racers attain their licence as an active member of the North East Motorcycle Racing Club.

"A racer of over 30 years who was supported by a close network of family and friends, Ian will be sorely missed."

Mr Bainbridge is the second rider to die during the 2023 Manx Grand Prix, after Gary Vines, 33, died following an accident at Ballagarey on Sunday, 20 August.