CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to after a woman was dragged into a derelict building and raped.

Merseyside Police say the attack happened at around 3:30am on Monday, 21 August, in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.

It is reported that a woman had met a man on London Road, and they walked across town to Falkner Street, close to Crown Street and Oxford Street.

The offender then attacked and raped the woman in a derelict building before leaving the scene and the victim in a distressed state.Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man they believe could help in their investigation.

The woman was dragged inside a derelict building a rape in Toxteth, Liverpool. Credit: Google Maps

Detective Inspector Rob Pritchard said: “I am appealing to the man featured in this image, or anyone who recognises him to come forward as we believe he could hold information that could be vital to our continuing enquiries.

“Such a serious offence is extremely distressing, and specialist officers will continue to support the victim.

"We also understand the wider concern that this will cause in the area, and I want to assure people that we are assessing all possible evidence as a matter of high priority.”

Detective Inspector Pritchard added: “Providing support to victims of sexual assault has never been more important, and I would encourage anyone experiencing this to report it to us and we will support you every way we can. "If anyone who has suffered a sexual offence and you can find the courage to come forward and speak to us, we will deal with you sensitively and make sure that reports are thoroughly investigated."