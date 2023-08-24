Play Brightcove video

Detective Inspector Lee Shaw read this statement on behalf of Liam Smith's family

A couple have been jailed for life for murdering a man shot dead and doused in acid outside his home.

Michael Hillier, 39, and Rachel Fulstow, 37 were found guilty of the murder of dad-of-two Liam Smith at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Hillier, from Sheffield, who was handcuffed for the duration of the sentencing hearing, was given a minimum jail term of 33 years.

Fulstow, from York, was given a minimum term of 30 years. She was also found guilty of a charge of perverting the course of justice. She was given an 18 month sentence to run concurrently with her other conviction.

Liam Smith's body was found at the bottom of his driveway on Kilburn Drive in Shevington in the early evening of 24 November last year.

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, from Greater Manchester Police, gave this statement outside court

Sentencing the pair, Judge Maurice Greene said whatever happened on the night appeared to be the underlying motive for the attack.

He said: “It was decided between you, you would execute your own vengeance.

“The two of you decided to act as judge, jury and executioner.”

He described the murder as “brutal and cold-blooded”.

Addressing university graduate Fulstow, the judge said it was “almost incomprehensible” that she had acted the way she had.

He added: “Whatever happened between you and Liam Smith can never be justification for what you and Michael Hillier did.”

Louise Blackwell KC, defending Hillier, said he would not have carried out the attack were it not for his drug addiction and the influence of Fulstow.

She said: “Of course, Mr Hillier took the lead role in the sense that he went and he was the person who carried out the acts but it was under pressure from Fulstow.”

Howard Bernstein, representing Fulstow, said the evidence against her showed her role was to provide information about Mr Smith and an alibi for Hillier.

But, he said the evidence was not inconsistent with her not knowing that her co-defendant had a gun and acid.