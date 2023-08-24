Play Brightcove video

The 999 call made by killer Anthony Stinson after he murdered mother-of-two Charlotte Wilcock has been released by police.

A murderer who brutally stabbed a mother-of-two to death in a random attack told police he had "seen the devil" in a chilling 999 call.

Anthony Stinson, 31, has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years and two months for killing Charlotte Wilcock in Blackburn on 4 March 2023.

Ms Wilcock was sitting on her doorstep on Primrose Terrace when Stinson, who she had never met before, stabbed her 50 times, inflicting more than 100 injuries.

Charlotte Wilcock was murdered by Stinson in her home. Credit: Lancashire Police

In a recording of Stinson's 999 call played to the court, the killer said: "Hi, it's Anthony Stinson. I have basically been suffering with psychosis for about a year now.

"Last night, I have literally walked past somebody when they were sat at the doorstep and I thought I'd seen the devil so I kicked them in the face.

"I have...I think they might be...I think I've killed them, so I'm basically ringing to tell you that I have...I might have killed somebody."

Stinson maintained that defence until his trial was due to start, but after psychiatric reports failed to support that he was suffering from psychosis, he finally pleaded guilty to murder.

Detective Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates said: "In reality, Stinson went out that night having consumed large quantities of drugs and alcohol, and with a knife in his pocket, intent on causing someone harm.

"Our belief is that it could have been anyone that he attacked that night – but sadly for Charlotte, and all who knew and loved her, it was her that he chose and only he will ever truly know the reason why."

Charlotte Wilcock's mother described her daughter in court as "perfect mum" who was "fun" and "full of love"

She said: "I suppose in a strange way, the only consolation I can find is that the world is a safer place with him behind bars

'She will never be forgotten, she was such a funny girl. There is an intense grief and sadness as I realise she will be gone forever

"She was fun, full of love and was the perfect mum, she was a normal girl who enjoyed life. We all miss you Charlotte and will never forget you."

