An inquest into the death of a pilot who crashed into the side of a cliff in the Isle of Man has opened.

Karl Bettoney was the only person onboard a privately-owned plane as it crashed into Bradda Head in Port Erin on 17 July.

Mr Bettoney lived in Laxey, working as a financial advisor in the island.

Douglas Courthouse heard how the 64-year-old died from his injuries caused by 'blast and impact trauma'.

The inquest was told how Mr Bettoney was identified through DNA from a 'muscle sample'.

Emergency services were called to Bradda Head shortly after midday on Monday 17 July. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The Coroner of Inquests James Brooks passed on his condolences to Mr Bettoney's family.

He added that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

The hearing was adjourned and the inquest will be concluded at a later date.

