Tributes have been paid to a "lovely" football star who has died suddenly at the age of 27.

Bury Football Club say Emily Wilcock "barely missed a training session" and "always had a smile on her face."

Her death was marked at the club's women's match on Wednesday, and will be marked again at the men's team match against Cheadle Town at Gigg Lane on Saturday, 26 August.In full, the statement posted on the club's website said: "Bury Football Club is extremely saddened to share the passing of Emily Wilcock, aged 27.

"Emily joined to play within the recreational setup two and a half years ago and was a very proud and committed member of the setup, barely missing a training session, taking part in extra summer sessions and attending social events with the squad."

Emily was a member of the 'Greens', competing in the local recreational leagues, who won League 2 of the Greater Manchester Women's Flexi League in 2022-23.The club continued to say: "Everyone who knew Emily will know she was such a lovely person with a great personality and always had a big smile on her face.

"She will be solely missed for all of these reasons. Emily's passing will be marked at both our Women's game this evening and at Gigg Lane on Saturday afternoon."As a club, we wish to pass on our thoughts and condolences to Emily's family, boyfriend, friends and all of her club teammates as they come to terms with this extremely sad news."

