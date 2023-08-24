St Helens man extradited and charged with murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

A man from St Helens has been extradited from Spain and charged with the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Ian Fitzgibbon, who's 28, is accused of the shooting at her home in Old Swan in August 2022.

In a statement Merseyside police said he was extradited, after being arrested by Spanish Police with the support of the National Crime Agency's National Extradition Unit.

He faces further charges of conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison; possession of a a Skorpion sub machine gun pistol and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Ashley Dale, who worked at Knowsley Council, died after being shot in the back garden of her home in Old Swan.

Ian Fitzgibbon will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Friday August 25th.