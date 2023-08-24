Just under 900 students in the Isle of Man have received their GCSE and other level 1 and 2 exam results.

A total of 72% of students reached the Level 2 pass rate, achieving grades between A* and G in their GCSEs.

In regards to the highest grades, 21% of Manx pupils achieved either an A or A*.

Isle of Man GCSE exam results at a glance

Overall Level 1 & 2 pass rate (IGCSE/GCSE grades A*-G or equivalent) = 98 %

Level 2 pass rate (IGCSE/ GCSE grades A*-C or equivalent) = 72 %

Pass rate at the highest grades (IGCSE/GCSE grades A*-A or equivalent) = 21 %

Many students also received a result for a technical or vocational qualification (TVQ), where assessment is focused on the demonstration of employability skills and practical competencies.

Figures across the UK show the number of GCSE pupils achieving top grades have fallen from last year, but remain higher than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Further advice and guidance is available to anyone on the Isle of Man Government website. Credit: PA Images

In the Isle of Man, a total of 220 students sat English and maths exams at GCSE, with an overall pass rate of 98%.

For maths 49% achieved a 4 (equivalent to a C) or above, well in access of the UK rate for Further Education Colleges (FECs) at 15%.

For English, 67% achieved a C or above, well above the 23% achieved in UK FECs.

A further 40 students sat Level 2 Functional Skills English with a high pass rate of 62%.

Level 1 and 2 qualifications include IGCSEs, GCSEs, BTECs, OCR Nationals, SQA Awards & NCFE awards. Credit: PA Images

The Isle of Man Government say nearly 90% of those who completed Year 11 are expected to continue in full-time education in September, through school sixth forms or University College Isle of Man (UCM).

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: "I’d like to extend my congratulations to every student who received their results today.

"Now they are at the end of their compulsory schooling, they are faced with a number of choices, which can sometimes feel both exciting and overwhelming.

"I am grateful to our committed staff who have played a pivotal role in preparing these young people for the path ahead.

"Whether the future leads into Further Education, an apprenticeship, or the world of work, I wish them all the very best of luck. Education continues whether it’s through academic, vocational or learn and earn - the Island has opportunities for all."

Students on the Isle of Man complete the compulsory phase of their education at the end of Year 11. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Staff at schools and UCM are available to offer advice on specific study options, and there are a number of online resources to support school leavers with decision-making around their next steps.

Additional support is also available through sessions with qualified Careers Advisers.

