The death of a baby at a nursery was due to an "unsafe sleep environment", a coroner has heard.

Genevieve Zophia Meehan died aged just nine-months-old in May 2022 after being taken to Stepping Hill Hospital following an incident at Tiny Toes Nursery in Cheadle, Stockport.

Her carer, Kate Roughley, of nearby Heaton Norris, was charged with unlawful act manslaughter in relation to the death.

Opening an inquest into Genevieve's death, Stockport Senior Coroner Alison Mutch heard the cause of death had been confirmed by a pathologist.

“The cause of death offered by Dr Lumb was a combination of asphyxia and patho-physological stress, imparted by an unsafe sleep environment,” police coroner’s officer Alison Catlow told the court.

She added: “Currently a female who was the carer has been charged and is due to appear in Crown Court on September 19.”

Coroner Alison Mutch fixed a pre-inquest review date of 22 February 2024, as the next hearing in her proceedings, although this could be moved if criminal proceedings go beyond that date, she added.

Ms Mutch told Genevieve’s parents, John Meehan and Katie Wheeler: “Thank you for coming today and I am so terribly sorry to see you in these circumstances.”

In a statement released after her death, Genevieve's family said she was " so wanted and so treasured".

"We are devastated beyond words at the loss of our beloved Genevieve," they said.

"She was so wanted and so treasured. Her absence is the wound that will never heal.

"Genevieve was not just a baby. She was a wonderful, unique and special person."