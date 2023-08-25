Play Brightcove video

Report by Elaine Willcox of Suzy Orr's breast cancer surgery - viewers may find some of the images included graphic.

NHS hospitals have resorted to asking a charity to help fund the latest equipment to treat women with breast cancer.

Sentimag machines use a probe to remove tumours, located with a magnet, with pin-point precision to ensure the breast is removed and avoid the need to a mastectomy.

But, many Trusts say they are struggling to get extra funding from the NHS to buy the machine, and are instead asking charities to help fundraise to get one.

The equipment was used by surgeons at Chorley Breast Cancer Unit to remove business woman Suzy Orr's tumour.

Her consultant Shazia Hafiz, an Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon, used the probe to locate a magnetic seed, which had been inserted in her breast to pin-point the cancerous tissue.

The procedure means it has prevented Suzy from getting a mastectomy.

The magnetic seed used to pinpoint the cancerous tissue Credit: ITV Granada Reports

But Chorley Hospital NHS Trust only has one machine and surgeons have asked the charity Boot Out Breast Cancer to help fundraise to buy another one.

At the moment, that machine has to be moved between surgeons in Chorley's two operating theatres.

Miss Hafiz said: "A lot of the we have is through the kindness of the charities and the fundraisers and that's something we really appreciate".

Debbie Dowie set up Boot Out Breast Cancer after her own diagnosis Credit: Boot Out Breast Cancer

Suzy's cancer was picked up during a routine mammogram at the Thomas Linacre in Wigan, using diagnostic equipment donated by the charity.

The 61-year-old, who is well known for running a women's networking group, did not have a lump or any symptoms as her cancer is not visible to the human eye.

And, after Suzy shared her story on ITV Granada Reports, Debbie Dowie, who set up Boot Out Breast Cancer after being diagnosed with breast cancer 14 years ago, says Blackpool NHS Trust has also been in contact also asking for help.

She said the trust told her they were struggling to get extra funding from the NHS for sentinel node biopsy equipment, and the charity has agreed to help.

Suzy Orr at Chorley NHS Hospital after her surgery Credit: ITV Granada

Asked whether charities should have to raise funds for the NHS for vital equipment, Debbie said: "It is disappointing that we do have to do that.

"But it is all about buying the state of the art equipment.

"Unfortunately the NHS doesn't have that money, especially what's left after the Covid fund. So we are just plugging that gap".

Suzy Orr is sharing her breast cancer story to raise awareness of the need for mammograms Credit: ITV Granada

Suzy shared her diagnosis to stress the importance of women attending mammogram x-rays, available to women between 50 -71.

She had some lymph nodes removed and will have to wait for the results of a biopsy, to see if they have been affected and the extent of her treatment.

The business woman says she is hugely relieved the cancer was spotted early and has been removed.

She added: "I've had a look down and everything is very sore, hopefully onwards and upwards".

On the eve of her surgery Suzy organised a 'netwalking event' up Rivington Pike in Bolton to raise funds for Boot Out Breast cancer and has raised over £2000.

NHS breast screening checks use X-rays to look for cancers that are too small to see or feel.

Mammograms are offered to women aged between 50-71 and are carried out every three years.

In the North West, the uptake rate for screening is 69.8%

Each year 375 men are diagnosed with chest cancer in the UK

The first symptom of breast cancer most women notice is a lump or an area of thickened tissue in their breast.

Most breast lumps are not cancerous, but the advice is to always have them checked.

You should see a GP if you notice any of the following:

a new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that was not there before

a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

a discharge of fluid from either of your nipples

a lump or swelling in either of your armpits

a change in the look or feel of your skin, such as puckering or dimpling, a rash or redness

a rash (like eczema), crusting, scaly or itchy skin or redness on or around your nipple

a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast

Breast pain is not usually a symptom of breast cancer.

You can find out more details about your local unit at NHS.UK