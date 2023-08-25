A council has confirmed it has been the victim of a cyber attack and is urging people to be aware of any communications they receive from them.

In a statement, St Helens Council said it was dealing with a "suspected ransomware incident" on their IT systems and networks.

The attack was first identified on 21 August and the council says it immediately notified its external cyber security contractor to investigate it further.

Full details are not known but ransomware attacks typically prevent users accessing files on their computer and demanding money to allow them to regain access.

It has been claimed by service users that personal details like bank statements and addresses have been accessed.

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "The fact they have payslips, invoices, names, date of birth, addresses, bank statements, full bank details, my child’s full details including date of birth and school attended - and this data has been breached is more than worrying.

"The fact my housing benefit not been paid and my rent is due on Monday means I’m short - it's a disgrace.

"To get a response just saying it’s 'pending' isn't good enough."

St Helens Council has not responded to this claim.

In a statement, St Helens Council said: "We are continuing to deal with a cyber incident affecting the council’s IT systems and networks.

"We have been working with national agencies such as the National Cyber Security Centre, National Crime Agency, Merseyside Police, LGA, Solace and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, who have been supporting the work of our IT teams and cyber security contractors to investigate and protect our network.

"As part of this we have completed protective and preventative measures to protect services.

"This has impacted on how some of our services are being delivered, but we are working hard to adapt to the situation and work around these issues to limit the disruption experienced by our residents.

“The council’s website is available, however access to some services on it will be disrupted over the weekend.

"Thank you for your support and understanding while we adapt to the challenges this situation brings.

“While we work through this ongoing situation, we would recommend that residents are mindful of how to keep themselves safe online and be alert to any communications they may receive from the council.

“We’re still working to understand more on the impact of this attack, and when we have further information, we will share it with residents.

“Please be assured we are doing all we can to better understand the issues, protect our systems and continue to provide council services.”