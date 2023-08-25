One of the country’s biggest celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community is back - and the 2023 Pride festival in Manchester is expected to better than ever.

The city will be transformed into a rainbow paradise as thousands flock to the iconic Gay Village for a jam-packed bank holiday weekend of events.

From watching the annual parade, enjoying family-friendly stages and after-hours parties - there is plenty for everyone to enjoy over four days.

Here's everything you need to know about Manchester Pride 2023:

Bloom Street, Manchester. Credit: ITV News

The Gay Village Party

The ticket event stands as the heart of the festival and this year's line up is the most diverse to date.

96% of performers are queer; 54% women, 51% people of colour and over 42% from trans and non-binary communities.

Here’s a breakdown of the performances across three stages:

Friday

The Village Stage: Trans Filth & Joy, hosted by Milk Presents and Trans Creative. Featuring BIMINI, Tito Bone, Cyro, The BollyWitch, and more. 18:30-23:00.

MancUnity: Celebrate Fat Pride, in partnership with Gaydio, with artists including The Niallist, Ivy Profemme, The Fat Britney, and Miss Lei-Lei. 18:30-00:00.

The Alan Turing Stage: Hosted by Donna Trump, and includes the Human Rights Forum, La Discothèque Orchestra, Queeriosity Cabaret, and more. 17:00-23:00.

Scissor Sisters' singer Jake Shears is due to perform at Manchester Pride. Credit: PA Images

Saturday

The Village Stage: Alison Goldfrapp, Pabllo Vitar, Jodie Harsh, and more. The stage will open from 12:00 with a Parade screening, with main acts from 16:30-23:00.

MancUnity: Black Pride MCR / Swagga, headlined by Raven Mandella. 13:30-00:00.

The Alan Turing Stage: Queer Asian Takeover, hosted by Lucky Roy Singh, featuring Gok Wan, Gracie T, and more. 12:00-23:00.

Manchester Pride takes place over the August bank holiday. Credit: PA Images

Sunday

The Village Stage: Danny Beard and Friends, Jake Shears, Natasha Bedingfield, Lisa Scott-Lee, and more. 12:00-23:00.

MancUnity: Queer Women’s Takeover, with Monki, Blasha and Allatt, Mix-Stress and Friends, and more. 13:00-00:00.

The Alan Turing Stage: Cutie-poc Cabaret, hosted by Rikki Beadle-Blair, with Oneda, Angie Brown, and more. 12:00-23:00.

Monday

The Village Stage: Revel in community collaboration and enjoy performances from George the Dragon Disabled Queer Joy Cabaret and Cuppa T. 12:00-18:00.

MancUnity: The Runway by Manchester’s own 7ft drag artist Banksie, 14:00-17:00.

The Alan Turing Stage: Enjoy the melodies of the Disney Orchestra. 12:00-16:30.

The full line up and day splits can be found on the Manchester Pride website.

The annual Pride parade takes place on Saturday, 26 August. Credit: Manchester Pride

Manchester Pride Parade - 'Queerly Beloved'

This year's Pride parade in Manchester marks 10 years since marriage equality in the UK.

Taking place on Saturday 26 August, the parade begins at 12:00 from Liverpool Road, navigating through the city centre via Deansgate, Peter Street, Oxford Road, Portland Street, Princess Street, Whitworth Street, and concluding on Fairfield Street around 15:00.

The full route of the parade through Manchester Credit: Manchester Pride

Candlelight vigil

The candlelight vigil will take place in Sackville Gardens on Monday, 28 August, between 21:00-22:00.

It will be a moment of reflection to remember those lost to HIV, and to stand united in the fight against the global epidemic and the persistent stigma that surrounds it.

Mark Fletcher, CEO of Manchester Pride, said: “This year’s Manchester Pride Festival is not just a celebration, but a reflection of our journey over the decades.

"We honour our past, celebrate our present, and look forward to a future of unity and equality.”

A candlelight vigil will be held in Sackville Gardens for those lost to HIV. Credit: Manchester Pride

Family Pride

Family Pride MCR will take place on Saturday 26 August, between 12:00 - 18:00, at Great Northern Square, Amphitheatre, and inside Great Northern Warehouse.

It promises a "safe and welcoming environment for all ages" that will be packed full of fun festivities, including play areas, music, crafting, party games, and a rainbow disco.

What is the weather going to be like for Manchester Pride?

If you're visiting across the weekend it might be best to pack an umbrella as both Saturday and Sunday will be a day of sunshine and showers - heavy at times.

Bank Holiday Monday looks to be the driest of the weekend, with sunny spells.

Find the full weather forecast for Manchester Pride here.

