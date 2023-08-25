The former boss of the Co-operative Bank has been charged with fraud.

Paul Flowers, 73, will appear before Manchester Magistrates Court charged with one count of fraud by abuse of position between June 2016 and October 2017.

The Crown Prosecution Service did not comment further on the specifics of the charge.

Flowers, a former Methodist minister and Labour councillor, was chairman of Co-op Bank between 2010 and 2013.

He will appear in court on 30 August.