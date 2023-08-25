Play Brightcove video

Any inquiry into the serial killer Lucy Letby should be "judge led", Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more while she was a nurse on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.

The government announced an inquiry on the day Letby was convicted, but has so far declined to say what form it will take.

Inquiries can either by independent or statutory - with the latter compelling witnesses to give evidence under oath or produce other evidence.

The Prime Minister previously defended the announced non-statutory inquiry, but there have been widespread calls to change it to a statutory one.

Speaking on Friday, he said: "This was one of the most despicable horrific crimes in our history.

"It's really important that we get answers for the families, particularly for the families of the victims.

"The Health Secretary is taking that work forward, speaking to them. Making sure we understand what they need and how best we can address that.

"Whatever form the inquiry takes I believe it is important it is judge led to ensure it has a strong independent voice to get to the bottom of what happened."

Multiple paediatricians at the Countess of Chester hospital raised concerns about Letby before the police were invovled. Credit: PA Images

The Health Ombudsman is the latest voice urging the government to order a statutory, or public, inquiry, expanding the powers available.

In a letter to Health Secretary Steve Barclay, Rob Behrens said while Letby alone was responsible for her actions, he warned the NHS needed to learn from the "culture of fear" which was created.

He also accused the Countess of Chester Hospital of a cover-up after numerous consultants raised concerns about the serial killer nurse Letby before she was caught.

The hospital is also under pressure to explain why, despite concerns about Letby being expressed by medical staff, it go to the police sooner.

The Department of Health said the inquiry will investigate the wider circumstances around what happened at the hospital, including the handling of concerns and governance, and will also look at what actions were taken by regulators and the wider NHS.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said a non-statutory independent inquiry was the best option, explaining that lessons could be learned more quickly.

