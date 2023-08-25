A man and woman have pleaded guilty to taking a mother-of-two's dead body out of a flat and dumping it on a footpath.

Kerry Newman's body was found near Ashfield Valley Primary School and the Sandbrook Retail Park in Rochdale on 17 July 2023.

The 40-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on New Barn Lane. Her cause of death is unknown, Manchester Magistrates’ Court previously heard.

Kerry Newman's body was dumped on a footpath in Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

Robert Halliwell, 48, and Melanie Bullen, 52, appeared over video link at Minshull Street Crown Court on 25 August 2023.

Both Halliwell and Bullen entered guilty pleas to doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice and their case has been adjourned until 15 September.

In a previous tribute, Kerry’s mother and stepfather described her as "a loving daughter and mother of two boys, taken away from us too soon.

"She is now in heaven with the angels, rest in peace our beautiful girl.”

Want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest stories of the day? Listen to What You Need To Know...