A toddler has died after he was found unresponsive at a home.

The two-year-old boy was taken to hospital after paramedics were called to the scene, on Central Drive in Blackpool, on Saturday 19 August.

Sadly two days later, he died from his injures - and police have launched a further investigation.

Daniel Hardcastle, 30, was arrested at the address and has appeared before Blackpool Magistrates’ Court charged with Section 18 wounding. He was remanded into custody.

Lancashire Police say following the toddler’s death, it will continue enquiries and liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to any further charges.

In a statement the force said: "We were called by the ambulance service at shortly after 11am on Saturday, August 19 to a report that a two-year-old boy had been found unresponsive at an address on Central Drive in the resort.

"Officers attended and the child was taken to hospital, but they very sadly died from their injuries on Monday (August 21) Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 0583 of August 19.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.