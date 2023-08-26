'Everything in moderation' says UK's oldest man as he celebrates 111th birthday

Play Brightcove video

Report by Andrew Fletcher, ITV News Granada Reports

The birthday celebrations have been taking place for Britain's oldest man - who turned 111 on 26 August (Saturday).

John Tinniswood, from Merseyside, was born in 1912 - the same year as the Titanic's tragic maiden voyage.

Family and friends joined him at The Hollies care home in Southport, where he was presented with a birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Several of John's collection of telegrams from the late Queen Elizabeth, who he met on two occasions, was on display nearby.

"I never expected to get all these," he said when asked about the collection of cards.

Some of John Tinniswood's telegrams from the late Queen Elizabeth. Credit: ITV News

The great-grandfather said most precious memory was his wedding day to his wife Blodwen in 1942.

The couple, who met at a dance in Liverpool, were married for 44 years until Blodwen died in 1986.

Their daughter, Susan, said: "He's incredible and it's a stunning occasion today.

"Everyone at the The Hollies has done so much work, put so much into this day - it's great.

"My daughter was worried that he'd be tired today but he likes it, and he can go to bed early."

John Tinniswood and his family Credit: ITV News

John put his long life down to fish and chips on a Friday and doing things in moderation.

His earliest memories, he said, were of his first day at school at the age of five. He also fondly recalled leaving school on a Friday, and starting work the following Monday.

Prior to his retirement in 1972, John worked as an accountant for Shell and BP.

