The 'Morecambe Missile' has taken a podium position during the first race of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

John McGuinness crossed the finish line in second place, after a record-breaking Classic Senior MGP race.

His first podium in the Isle of Man since 2019, after he finished second in 'TT Zero' race.

John McGuinness racing for Winfield Paton in the Classic Senior Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Above McGuinness was Bradford's Dean Harrison, setting a new lap record on Ted Woof’s Craven Manx Norton to win by a commanding 52.5 seconds.

A second lap average speed of 111.395mph saw him record the fastest ever lap by a 500cc single cylinder classic machine, and it gave him a more comfortable lead over Cork's Mike Browne by 11.1 seconds.

Browne finished in third place rounding off the first podium of this year's MGP.

Dean Harrison set a new lap record with an average speed of 111.395mph. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Fans were treated to a day in the sunshine as the first race day got underway at the TT Grandstand in Douglas.

The revised schedule saw three races during the first day of the races.

This year marks 100 years of the Manx Grand Prix, with special events planned at the event to mark the centenary year.

These include a parade lap of bikes past and present, and a Spitfire display in Douglas Bay.

The Manx Grand Prix is due to conclude with the Classic Superbike race on Monday 28 August.

