A man has been charged with the murder of Donald 'Prentice' Patience, whose body was found in a house in Bury earlier this week.

Police had been called to the property on Ainsworth Road, in Radcliffe, after reports that a white Labradoodle had been taken during a burglary.

It's believed Mr Patience had been dead for several days, although the police say the cause of death is still unknown and will be investigated further.

Ian Connell, 39, of Bolton, has been charged with murder and will appear before the town's magistrates today (Saturday).

Two other men, aged 27 and 41, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Originally from Scotland, Donald’s loved ones described him as “a much-loved son, brother and father and will be sorely missed by many, affectionately known as Prentice'.

