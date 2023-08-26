Hadir Al-Enezi: Police offer £50,000 reward in a bid to find missing mum Credit: Greater Manchester Police

Police or offering a reward of £50,000 to anyone who has key information that leads detectives to find a missing mum they fear may have been murdered.

Hadir Al-Enezi and her daughter arrived as refugees in the UK in November 2018.

They are originally from Kuwait, but are members of the Bidoon Arab minority and were taken in by family members living in Rusholme, Manchester.

Police believe Hadir most likely disappeared in June, 2019.

Detectives from Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team launched an investigation and are working with the hypothesis she was murdered in a targeted attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are renewing our appeal to find Hadir Al-Enezi – we need to know what has happened to her.

"Throughout our investigation we have worked tirelessly as a team to find her, and we’ve still not been able to find any proof that Hadir is still alive, and we sadly continue this investigation on the hypothesis that she is not and has come to serious harm.

“We need to find answers for Hadir’s little girl and it is vital that anyone with information or her whereabouts comes forward to police so that we can give her young daughter the answers she deserves.

“We need to find Hadir’s body, and anyone who has any information is asked to share this with GMP as a matter of urgency, it may be key to helping us find answers for her daughter.

"We now have a £50,000 reward available for anyone who has key information that will lead detectives to the body of Hadir.

“This investigation isn’t going away and we won’t stop. Investigations like this don’t just close and we are determined to find Hadir and investigate any crimes committed thoroughly."

The police said the information passed to them will be dealt with in the "strictest of confidence" and people can also chose to remain anonymous.

They have set up a public portal on this link where people can submit information or details can be passed to detectives directly on 0161 856 0110 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.