Bikers gather for a lap of the TT course to mark 100th anniversary of Manx Grand Prix

  • Fans gather at the TT Grandstand to ride a lap of the course

Hundreds of bikers gathered at the TT Grandstand to ride a lap of the course to mark the 100th anniversary of the Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

Fans were invited to complete a speed-controlled lap of the course at 10:00am as part of the centenary celebrations.

Those taking part set off under the instruction of MGP Clerk of the Course, Gary Thompson, shortly after a one minute ‘sound of thunder’ where all bikes revved their engines.

Hundreds of bikes lined up at the Grandstand ahead of the lap. Credit: Dave Kneen

This year marks 100 years of the MGP, with special events planned to mark the centenary year.

A special parade lap of bikes past and present took place yesterday, during the first race day, and a Spitfire display will take place tonight in Douglas Bay.

The Manx Grand Prix is to conclude with the Classic Superbike race on Monday 28 August.

