People attending Manchester Pride are being warned about an urgent public health alert after it was discovered a powder was being mis-sold as MDMA.

Substance testing teams alerted Manchester City Council's public health officials that a drug being sold as MDMA contained a substance which has not been observed before in Greater Manchester.

The back-of-house testing has been taking place throughout the festival.

Multiple samples of BMDP, also know as cathinone benzylone, was found in circulation.

Anyone who may have taken this substance is advised to seek medical attention in the event they become unwell.

A spokesperson for Manchester City Council said: "This information is concerning and we would advise all attendees of Pride to take care during the weekend. If anyone should feel unwell when out celebrating we'd urge them to seek medical attention urgently."

