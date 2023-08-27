Relentless rain has caused chaos across the region with flash floods causing problems on roads and disruption to Bank Holiday events such as Manchester pride.

The Met Office issued a yellow warning for Saturday night saying heavy showers could bring as much as 25-35 mm of rain in 3-6 hours overnight.

That followed heavy showers and thunderstorms on Friday night that produced 30-50 mm of rain in places.

Meanwhile, a flood alert was put in place by the Environment Agency around St Helens and Warrington.

Firefighters on Merseyside has to rescue two people after their car submerged in water on North Mossley Hill Road, Liverpool.

The flooding led to the closure of roads around the area and disruption to the Merseyrail line continued into Sunday.

A police spokesman said on Saturday night: "We can confirm that emergency services are in Mossley Hill following a report of a concern for safety of two people tonight."At around 9.20pm we received a report of a car submerged in water on North Mossley Hill Road."Police patrols then assisted Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene."

Thunderstorms brought a temporary halt to Manchester Pride on Saturday. Credit: MEN News

Thunder and lightning also put a temporary halt on proceedings at Manchester Pride.

Just after 6pm on Saturday audiences who had turned up to the Alan Turing stage in Sackville Gardens to enjoy the Queer Asian Takeover were told the show would be stopped temporarily due to ‘adverse weather’.

On the stage, performers told the crowd to stay clear of metal barriers in anticipation of a storm passing - with flashes of lightning seen just moments later.

The stage continued to pump out music as crowds dispersed, ironically choosing Madonna’s Ray of Light as one of the first on the playlist.

