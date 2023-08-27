A man and woman have died after getting trapped in a car which was driven into flood water on a road in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool.

At around 9.20pm on Saturday 26 August Merseyside Police received a report of a concern for safety of a man and a woman who were inside a black Mercedes that drove into a flooded area on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road.

Police patrols assisted Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene in finding the body of a man and woman, both were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The next of kin of the man and woman have now been informed and formal identification has taken place.

A file has been passed to the coroner who has asked Merseyside Police to further investigate the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

"We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

"Road closures remain in the area as we continue with this investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the road.

"We are continuing to appeal to anyone who was on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road at around 9.20pm on Saturday 26 August and saw the accident, or who stopped to try help or anyone who had any dashcam footage from their car to come forward as soon as possible.

"Similarly, if you live in the area and have any doorbell or CCTV footage from Saturday night please share this with us.

"Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this tragic incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook quoting reference 23000807137.