Video report by ITV Granada Correspondent Andrew Fletcher

An aid convoy has set off from Chorley to deliver much needed supplies to the people of Ukraine.

The convoy includes two specialist vehicles which will be used to evacuate injured soldiers from the frontline.

Chorley & District Support For Ukraine raised more than 7,000 pounds in 8 weeks to buy the MedEvac vehicles.

The group's organiser, Stuart Clewlow, says they're much needed in Ukraine.

"These 4x4 vehicles can pull troops back from the front line. They've got ambulances, they've got hospitals in place, but it's just that initial reaction of being able to pull someone back, and hopefully these donations are going to save lives."

A crowd of volunteers and well-wishers turned up to see the MedEvac vehicles off Credit: ITV

Chorley & District Support For Ukraine was set up in February 2022 when the Russians escalated their military action against Ukraine.

They have already sent 350 pallets of aid to Ukraine. On this mission, the vehicles carrying the aid will also be handed over.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, MP for Chorley and Speaker of the House of Commons

The vehicles set off on Saturday morning (27th September) cheered on their way by a crowd of volunteers and well-wishers, including the Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

He said he was proud of the efforts made by the people of Chorley to help Ukraine.

"My pride gets even greater when you see what Chorley people are doing. What a difference they're making. This is amazing.

"I've got to say to all the people who've made this happen and the people of Chorley who've made donations, we will not forget the people of Ukraine until Ukraine is free from the despot of Putin."

After a blessing in English and Ukrainian, the MedEvac vehicles began their 1500 mile journey across Europe to the frontline where they will join the fight for Ukraine.