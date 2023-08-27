Play Brightcove video

Report by Claire Hannah, ITV News Granada Reports

There's been a huge response from a community in Cheshire after one of their own became seriously ill abroad.

Tom Pegg, 23, from Middlewich suffered a severe auto immune illness while on holiday in Bali.

It left him entirely paralysed from his face down in just a matter of days.

Tom's family - with a lot of help from their friends - have raised £100,000 pounds to bring him home.

Tom Pegg from Middlewich suffered a severe auto immune illness. Credit: Family

Writing on a JustGiving page, Tom's sister Hollie said: "Tom’s insurance has covered some of his emergency care but we currently do not know to the full extent that his bill will be until his discharge.

"His flight to the UK will not be covered by his insurance.

"That is why our target is £100,000 (GBP).

"With this we hope to cover the cost of his transfer back to the UK and to pay any outstanding bills for his care in his current hospital.

"If there is anything left once Tom’s bills are paid, we would donate to charities that deal with incredibly rare situations like in Tom’s case."

A one-time fashion model, Tom had recently moved to Dubai where he was working as an estate agent.

He had just returned from a trip of a life time with his best friends to Bali, Indonesia, which he had decided to join last minute.

His family said he enjoyed it to the fullest and made some memories he will never forget.

Tom was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Credit: Family handout

However, within a week of being back in Dubai, Tom’s health would take a dramatic turn for the worse and his life would be turned upside down.

He began with symptoms such as some eye swelling and stomach problems and eventually double vision.

He was diagnosed with a possible allergic reaction and sent home with an antihistamine shot.

Over the next 48 hours his health got significantly worse.

He was losing sight in one eye and had lost feeling in the majority of his face and could no longer communicate properly.

His best friend immediately decided get him to a hospital for emergency care where he was initially discharged after spending 8 hours in hospital.

He then returned 24 hours later as he again was showing no signs of improvement.

He was then diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome - an extremely rare disease that many of the doctors and nurses had never seen or dealt with before.

Hollie added: "He was put into an induced coma to relieve his body of some of these side effects to allow his body to rest whilst it tried to repair itself.

"Eight weeks on, Tom is struggling to make progress and we have been advised to return him to the UK where he can receive the proper care that he requires."

Tom Peg and his mum, Julia. Credit: Family handout

Getting Tom home also means he will be able to be with his mother, Julia, who was recently diagnosed with stage 3 Breast Cancer.

She has not been able to travel to Dubai to be with him as the Chemotherapy treatment means she has not been allowed to fly.

Julia said: "It's very sad to see what he has become but I also have faith in him that he'll get back to what he was."

Tom's mum said the response from the public who have helped them raise the money has been "amazing".

"If it wasn't for the lovely people who helped, we'd be selling everything to get him home."