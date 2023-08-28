Passengers using Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon Airports are facing disruption because of a technical issue with air traffic control systems.

Both have warned of the potential of delays on what is one of the busiest days of the years for travel.

The issues were UK-wide and linked to Air Traffic Control centres outside the North West.

One passenger Paul Gibson at Manchester Airport described the situation as "chaos."

"We were told when we arrived that the gate would be called at one o'clock, instead it wasn't," he said.

"We got very little information and then eventually found out the flights had been cancelled by going to the board and everything just disappeared."

Manchester Airport said it was focussed on making sure passengers are well looked after and supporting air traffic control.

National Air Traffic Services (NATS) says it has "identified and remedied" the technical issue affecting air traffic control system", but flights across the country will remain significantly disrupted for the rest of the day.

NATS, the country’s leading provider of air traffic control service, said it is now working with airlines and airports to manage the flights affected.

The "technical issue" grounded hundreds of flights on one of the busiest travel days of the year with controlling having to manually input flight plans due to a fault with its systems.

It apologised for the disruption caused by the failure, which is causing significant delays at UK airports.

It has apologised.

Passengers are still being urged to contact their airline for specific flight information.

