A goat best known around Chorley for his trips to the pub is being rehomed by his owner.

Damian Stanley became known amongst residents for taking his pet goat Actin for walks to The Black Horse in Lancashire.

But sadly, Damian announced he will be rehoming Actin as he has grown 'too big'.

He said: "It was for my mental health, he was getting too big,""With a heavy heart and it broke my heart, that I've decided to let him go. I couldn't keep him."

Damian and Actin enjoyed a walk by the pub and a packet of Quavers. Credit: MEN Media

Actin, named after the popular phrase 'acting the goat', is one of 15 animals that Damian keeps to help with his mental health.

The goat lived in Damian's back garden and the pair became well-known in the local area after they were spotted at the pub together, enjoying a pint and a packet of Quavers.Although Actin was a considerable size last year when he had been spotted with Damian, he says the goat has grown even more and has just got to a point where he feels he can no longer keep him.

He added: "It was time for him to go.

"I've done everything I can for him, I've trained him and I've had a lot of time with him and it was just time for him to go."

Damian made the 'difficult decision' to send Actin to My Life Legacy. Credit: MEN Media

The beloved pet has been rehomed to My Life Legacy, a charity in Standish that supports people with disabilities.Damian says it was 'really hard' to make the decision to give Actin up but is comforted by the fact he is able to go and visit him whenever he wants.

He said: "When I go to see him I'll just say his name and he'll come running up to the fence, I swear to God the way he reacts to his name is unbelievable."

The pair made headlines last year after being spotted outside a pub in Chorley. Credit: MEN Media

From now on, Damian may have to choose one of his other pets to take to the pub instead, like on of his five ferrets.

"It won't be the first time I've done it," the pet lover continued."I've taken the ferrets to the pub, God yeah. I just say it's my pet, there's no harm. Unless she gets hold of someone's beer, that's not good is it?"

