A woman caught in a house fire called her partner saying 'I can't get out, I love you' - before jumping out of the window to safety.

Lori Power, 26, made the call when she discovered the devastating fire had broken out, which killed her dog and destroyed her Middleton home.

She heard an alarm at around 11:30pm on 16 August, and called her partner Andy Martin with concerns somebody might be breaking in.

The couple could not salvage anything from the rented property. Credit: MEN Media

But when she walked out onto the landing she saw a thick cloud of smoke coming up the stairs.

Lori hung up the phone and immediately called emergency services while Andy asked a friend to rush over.

Soon after, Lori called Andy to say she could not escape the property - she gave her final goodbyes and told him she loved him.

He said: "I got a phone call from Lori saying, ‘I can’t get out, I love you.'"

Lori survived the blaze by jumping out of an upstairs window.

"She squeezed through a window and missed the ledge and fell onto her back. She collapsed at the gate. She could have been paralysed.”

The fall saw her break part of her spine and she is currently recovering in hospital.

One of their friends arrived at the home before fire crews and managed to retrieve the couple's two pet dogs.

The couple had two pet dogs - Star and Willow. Credit: MEN Media

Sadly, one of the dogs, four-year-old French bulldog Willow, died from her burns.

Andy said: “We got a phone call from the vet saying Willow only had an hour to live.

"Her lungs were collapsing. Everything has gone, including one of my dogs. All I’ve thought about is Lori and my dog."

The couple were not able to salvage anything from the fire - they claim an investigation into the blaze found the fire may have been caused by an air fryer that was left plugged in but not switched on.

The couple claim the fire was caused by an air fryer that was left plugged in. Credit: MEN Media

Andy has now warned others to always make sure kitchen appliances are switched off at the wall when not in use.

He has also advised others to make sure homes have smoke alarms and to test them regularly.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Andy and Lori.

