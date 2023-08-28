Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson has insisted it is only a matter of time before she ends her silver streak with gold.

The 21-year-old from Atherton, Greater Manchester, was beaten to 800m gold at the World Championships for the fifth time in three years.

She was pipped to the finish by Kenya's Mary Moraa in Budapest, just 13 months after also finishing second in Eugene.

She clocked one minute 56.34 seconds with defending champion Athing Mu in third and GB's Jemma Reekie fifth.

Hodgkinson had been beaten into silver by Mu at 2022's World Championships before Moraa took victory at the Commonwealth Games ahead of her. Mu had also pipped her to gold at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Mary Moraa (centre) celebrates winning the Women's 800 Metres Final alongside Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson (left), who won silver. Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

"I wanted to come here to get gold but it's another podium and consistency has been the word I've been using," said Hodgkinson.

"At one point I'm going to get a gold, it's just a matter of when.

"I'm happy with my performance, gutted I didn't come out on top but it's great to be up there with the top three in the world.

"Mary got the jump on us and you can't really afford that with those two girls. It was a really good race from us all.

"It keeps me on my toes. I'm trying to keep the streak going where I consistently pick up medals. It's that tiny 1% so I'll keep striving towards it."

Hodgkinson was unable to match Moraa's pace in the home straight as the Kenyan won in one minute 53.03s but at least overhauled Mu with 50m remaining.

The Briton added: "To be consistently up with the best in the world is all I want from my career. I did think I was going to come through on the inside.

"The line just came quicker than I thought it would.

"I gave it my all, like I always do. I don't think I put a foot wrong. I do love it. I was really looking forward to it. I was really up for it.

"I really did believe I was going to win again - you've got to believe, that is half the battle.

"It is a different order to last year, who knows what order it will be next year (at the Olympics)?

"It's an Olympic year - everyone brings even more of their A game than they usually do. There is no stone left unturned.

"Like I say, we'll aim for gold again and see what happens."

