Tributes have been paid to a couple who died after they were trapped in a car which was driven into flood water.

Philip and Elaine Marco died in hospital after being pulled from their submerged Mercedes on a road in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool.

Their deaths have been described as a "terrible loss" to their community, with their Rabbi calling them "dedicated and devoted grandparents".

Rabbi Avremi Kievman, of Chabad Lubavitch organisation, said: “They were very a friendly couple, they were very kind and generous people.

"My wife and I knew them for 30 years, they were personal friends.“They were very dedicated and devoted grandparents, even more so than usual. They were a quiet and humble couple. “For many years they ran a catering business serving the community, they did weddings and bar mitzvahs.“It is a terrible loss that will leave a mark in the whole community."

Police said the car was submerged in heavy flooding in south Liverpool on Saturday night. Credit: Jason Roberts/Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police say it attended the scene, on Queens Drive, between North Mossley Hill Road and Dovedale Road, after receiving reports of a concern for a man and woman inside a car at around 9.20pm on Saturday 26 August.

Police patrols helped Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service at the scene to find the couple.

They were taken to hospital where they later died.

Residents living around the area say they have seen the road flood before, but the depth of water was "way beyond what we have experienced in 25 years".

Phil Watson: "This road does block, it has a history of flooding.

"Normally what has happens is a car goes down, it gets stuck in the water, the driver gets out and then they walk to safety.

"The difference this time, I think, is the depth of the water, which was way beyond what we have experienced in 25 years.

"It's ended in tragedy, it's absolutely heartbreaking."

Motorists were advised to avoid the road as investigations continued. Credit: Jason Roberts/Liverpool Echo

A Liverpool City Council spokesperson said on Monday: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with those involved and their families.

“Council officers from highways and City Watch supported the emergency services in responding. The road is expected to remain closed for some time while an investigation takes place, and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Dalton said: "Our thoughts go out to the family of the man and woman who sadly lost their lives in this tragic incident, despite the best efforts of passing members of the public, our officers and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Services at the scene.

"We are at the early stages of an ongoing investigation on Queens Drive to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident.

"Road closures remain in the area as we continue with this investigation and motorists are advised to avoid the road.