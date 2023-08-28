Police are urgently searching for a three-year-old girl believed to be with her father after they disappeared from a car park following a "nasty assault" in the early hours.

Autumn Cooney was last seen at around 4am on 28 August in the Kingscote Park area of Blackpool in a car with her dad Simon Cooney and a woman.

During an incident in the car the woman was punched to the face and bitten to her hand, she then left the car, Lancashire Police say.

Officers believe Autumn may be with Simon, but the car has since been located abandoned on Lakeway, Blackpool, and they could have travelled anywhere.

Autumn has shoulder-length blonde hair, while Simon is white, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build, with a shaven head and a beard. He has links to both Blackpool and Preston.

Three-year-old Autumn has shoulder-length blonde hair and was last seen with her father at 4am on Monday 28 August. Credit: Lancashire Police

Inspector Stephen Brazil, of Blackpool Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Autumn and need to find her and make sure she is safe as a matter of urgency.

"We also need to locate Simon regarding a nasty assault which occurred in the early hours of today. “If you see Simon, please do not approach him, but contact us straight away on 999. Similarly, if you see Autumn please tell us immediately by calling 999. “If you have any information about where they might be, however vague, please tell us by calling 101.” Anyone with information should quote log 211 of August 28th when they call.