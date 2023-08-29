Lionesses star Ella Toone says people in her home town of Tyldesley now wear hats with a memorable quote of hers emblazoned on them.

England suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final, with La Roja captain Olga Carmona - who learned of her father's death post match - grabbing a 29th minute winner.

The game was watched by an average of 13.3 million people on TV, a new UK record for a women’s football match and one of the biggest audiences of the year so far.

England's Lionesses lost the World Cup final 1-0 to Spain. Credit: PA Images

Ella Toone grabbed a stunning opener in the semi-final against the hosts Australia.

She said: "I've never connected that well with a football in my life and probably never will again.

"It was an unbelievable moment for me and even better to do it against the hosts and a home crowd that was against us."

Explaining her celebration from the goal, she said: "I actually got a tattoo with some of my mates on my wrist. They reminded me before every game that if I scored to kiss my wrist and put a little love heart up for them.

"They were all crying at home in the pub that I had done the celebration for them."

The Union Arms pub has a mural of Ella Toone on the side of it. Credit: ITV Granada

In Ella's home town of Tyldesley, The Union Arms pub has a mural of her painted on the side.

Landlady Sharon Mattin said: "She is just Ella, she's not this big superstar."

All the pubgoers have a hat emblazoned with "buzzin' mi head off" which is a quote from the midfielder after the Lionesses won the Euros last year.

Ella Toone said: "Sharon printed them off and she sells them for a tenner. It's a big thing around Tyldesley now. I see a lot of people wearing them. My family all have now now as well."

Ella Toone said that Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales "probably shouldn't be in a job any longer". Credit: PA Images

Toone also added that the under fire Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales "probably shouldn't be in a job any longer".

The 46-year-old grabbed his crotch in the stadium’s VIP area in celebration of Spain’s win over England, when he was stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter.

He then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medals presentation, something she says was done without her consent.

Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA on Saturday pending an investigation into his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney on 20 August.

Toone said: "It's really sad, we didn't think it would be something we'd be speaking about after an amazing tournament.

"It's being overshadowed by something like that that is unfortunately still happening in the women's game.

"We have to fight for what's right. The Lionesses put a statement out to stand by Hermoso and the Spanish team. He probably shouldn't be in the job any longer."

Ella Toone says she gets recognised in the street a lot more than she used to. Credit: PA Images

The increased popularity of the women's game does mean Ella Toone gets recognised in public more often.

She said: "I can't walk down the street anymore without someone recognising me. It's part of women's football, we wanted to grow the game.

"It's nice hearing that people are proud of us and how much we are inspiring the next generation. It's something I've got to get used to quick."

The new Women's Super League season starts in October.

