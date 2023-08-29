Manx Grand Prix celebrates 100th anniversary in Isle of Man

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Isle of Man reporter Joshua Stokes

Thousands of motorbike fans have once again travelled to the Isle of Man to witness high-speed action around the Mountain Course.

Not though for the world-famous TT, but the lesser known Manx Grand Prix (MGP).

An event that remains a firm favourite for many motorbike enthusiasts, and an important event for riders wishing to compete in the Isle of Man TT.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the MGP, with various special events held throughout the bank holiday weekend.

TT rider Dean Harrison competing in the Classic Superbike MGP race. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

A parade lap saw a collection of bikes through the years ridden around the course.

Starting with the 1930s, riders represented in the parade lap will include Harold Daniell who was victorious in the 1933 Senior Manx GP before going on to win numerous races at TT.

The final four riders featured in the parade all kickstarted their careers with wins at the Manx Grand Prix and are arguably four of the sports greats – Carl Fogarty, Phillip McCallen, Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop.

Bikes were featured from the 1930s right the way up to the present day. Credit: Manx Grand Prix

Nathan Harrison was born in the Isle of Man, and said the MGP was 'really important' for his development.

He said: "I started off at the Manx Grand Prix and then worked my way up.

"I won the Manx Grand Prix and went to the TT and it's got me to where I am today so I think it's a big thing."

Chairman of the Manx Motor Cycle Club, John McBride, said: "It means a lot, it really does. I still have to pinch myself to realise that we're here at 100 years.

"It's just crept up on us and I'm hoping it's going to go for another 100 years".

Other events to mark the centenary year included a mass ride-out for spectators who wished to complete a lap of the TT course.

An event which saw over 1,000 riders line up at the Grandstand for the speed-controlled group ride.

A Spitfire also performed a display in Douglas Bay on Sunday evening.

The Manx Grand Prix concludes a summer of motorsport in the Isle of Man.

Dates for the 2024 Isle of Man TT have been confirmed, starting on Monday 27 May and concluding on Saturday 8 June.

