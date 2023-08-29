Oldham mountain rescue have urged walkers to consider the potential risks before attempting to tackle a walk in the Dovestones area that has unofficially been named the “Trinnacle Trail”. It comes after the team were involved in rescuing a group of walkers who had got lost in the area on Sunday.

The group called Greater Manchester Police after getting into difficulty near Dovestones reservoir and mountain rescue teams were sent to the area. Some of the group were rescued from the hillside by helicopter.

Oldham mountain rescue team say that they've seen a surge in rescues in the area - possibly due to increased awareness of the spectacular scenery from social media posts on sites like TikTok and Instagram.

A spokesperson said:

"There continues to be a lot of publicity about the unofficially named ‘Trinnacle Trail’, with a variety of walking routes offered in apps and on social media covering the Dovestones area of Saddleworth that takes in ‘Greenfield Waterfall’ and the 3 pronged gritstone pillar known locally as the Trinnacle.

"Although it has always been a popular destination for those in the know, exposure on social media, along with local and national news outlets, has meant the number of people tackling the trail has surged.

"Whilst we always encourage people to get out and enjoy the great outdoors, it is important that they understand the potential risks that may be encountered; something that the various media outlets often fail to mention.

"Although the Trinnacle Trail may be advertised as one of the best walks in the UK, it must be understood there are some parts that are more than a walk."