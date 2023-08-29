A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died following a serious assault outside her home.

Cheshire Police were called to an address on Phoenix Place in Warrington at around 9.40 am on Tuesday 29 August.

A 48-year-old woman had been seriously assaulted outside her home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 17-year-old boy has since been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the incident.

Detective Superintendent Jon Betts, of Warrington Local Policing Unit, said: “I would like to reassure residents that this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the wider community.

“A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and he is being held in police custody.

“There is currently an increased police presence in the local area, and I would urge anyone with any concerns to speak to an officer.

“As part our ongoing enquiries I would like to hear from anyone who was in the Phoenix Place area between 9.30am and 9.45am and believes they may have witnessed the incident.

“The same goes for anyone with any video or dashcam footage.”