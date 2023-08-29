Play Brightcove video

Video report by Victoria Grimes

A couple from Liverpool have vowed that their show will go on, despite one donating a kidney to the other during rehearsals.

Rob Fennah and Lynn McDermott work as a team producing plays with Rob's theatre company.

They were mid way through rehearsals for their latest production of By The Waters of Liverpool, when Lynn got the news that she needed a new kidney.

Diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease 30 years ago, Lynn always knew she would one day need a transplant, but she never expected it to come from her long term partner Rob.

"For me it was a no-brainer: said Rob: "Lynn means everything to me."

"Transplant doctors said I wasn't a perfect match, but that they could do the operation."

Rob and Lynn had surgery in March 2023, and unbelievably, managed to keep it secret from the cast and crew.

"For me, the show just had to go on," said Lynn. "We have a cast and crew that we want to look after. We wanted to make sure that the show went on, no matter what.

"We kept it quiet because we didn't want to worry anyone."

Rob and Lynn broke the news to the company during a rehearsal read through, which left many of them stunned.

Former Coronation Street star Tom Roberts, who played bad boy Scott Emberton in the soap is starring as John Forrester in the production. He said "I don't think I've ever heard that kind of news from anyone before.

"It was just thrown into the conversation that it had happened, and they they said they were carrying on because they love the show.

"It was quite humbling to hear that."

Joe Gill is best known for playing Finn Barton in Emmerdale. He said it was huge news for everyone on the team, "It's testament to the type of people they are and the resillience that they have really, that they carried on."

This new stage version of By The Waters Of Liverpool is based on the book of the same name by Liverpool born author Helen Forrester.

Her portrayal of her life story continues to delight fans around the world through her four autobiographical works: Twopence To Cross The Mersey, Liverpool Miss, By The Waters of Liverpool, and Lime Street At Two.

The production has had its share of setbacks. It was meant to take place in 2020, but the 12-week, 17-venue tour was abandoned after visiting only three theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour was then scheduled to open this year with 15 performances at the historic Epstein Theatre in Liverpool city centre. However, the venue’s management team announced it would close at the end of June 2023 due to funding cuts.

It was only after the Auditorium at the M&S Arena in Liverpool stepped in to help with a venue, that things got back on track.

The cast are now in final rehearsals ahead of opening night on 4th September.

The production then goes on a nationwide tour.

Lynn and Rob now want to reassure others who may be on a transplant journey with their loved ones.

"We just want to make sure that we manage to get the play on, and show people that nothing will stop us from getting that show on the road." said Lynn

"It wasn't anywhere near as scary as we thought it was going to be." said Rob, "we were out of hospital before we knew it and getting on with our new life.

"If anyone is in our situation, they shouldn't panic because we are living proof that life can go on. "