A trial date has been set for a man who was extradited from Spain and charged with the murder of council worker Ashley Dale.

Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday after he was charged last week with the murder of Ashley, who was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on 21 August last year.

The defendant, who was arrested by the Spanish National Police and extradited from Spain last Thursday, is also charged with conspiracy to murder Lee Harrison, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: PA

Alex Langhorn, prosecuting, asked for the case to be joined up with other defendants who have already been charged in connection with the death of Miss Dale, who worked as an environmental health worker for Knowsley Council.

Fitzgibbon, of Heigham Gardens, St Helens, appeared via video link from HMP Manchester and was not asked to enter pleas to the charges.

Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Andrew Menary KC, adjourned the case to 11 September, when a pre-trial review is due to be held for Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28, who are also charged with Miss Dale’s murder.

Fitzgibbon had a trial date provisionally set for 2 October. Credit: Family photo

The judge fixed a trial date for Fitzgibbon of 2 October, when the other four defendants are already due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court, along with Kallum Radford, who denies assisting an offender.

No application for bail was made and Fitzgibbon was remanded in custody.

Miss Dale’s mother and two male relatives were in court for the short hearing.