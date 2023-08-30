Liverpool City Council says it will take 'appropriate action' after a couple died when they were trapped in a car which was driven into flood water.

Philip and Elaine Marco died in hospital after being pulled from their submerged Mercedes on a road in the Mossley Hill area of Liverpool.

Their deaths have been described as a "terrible loss" to their community, with their Rabbi calling them "dedicated and devoted grandparents".

Police said the car was submerged in heavy flooding in south Liverpool on Saturday night. Credit: Jason Roberts/Liverpool Echo

In a statement, the council said it is "committed to fully co-operating with an investigation into an incident on Queens Drive."

It added: "The Coroner has asked Merseyside Police to look into the circumstances leading up to the fatalities, which happened late at night when Elaine and Philip Marco’s car became submerged in flood water.

"Merseyside Police were called to the scene at around 9.20pm and Council officers from the Highways department and City Watch staff also responded.

"The Council is now working with other agencies to determine what happened and why, and to take any appropriate action.

"The road remains closed and motorists are asked to continue to avoid the area."