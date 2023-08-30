Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has won the Professional Footballers' Association Players' Player of the Year award.

Haaland enjoyed a stunning debut season for City, scoring 52 goals in all competitions as they won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble last season.

The 23-year-old was voted as the Premier League's top player, seeing off competition from his team-mates John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as from Arsenal duo Saka and Martin Odegaard and former Tottenham striker Harry Kane, now at Bayern Munich.

Erling Haaland at the PFA awards in Salford. Credit: PA Images

"It's an honour to win this prestigious award. To be recognised by your competitors is a great feeling and I would like to thank everyone who voted for me," said Haaland.

"It was an unforgettable season for the team and for me personally. Winning the treble was something I never imagined, so to achieve that with such a special group of players was an amazing feeling.

"We created some incredible memories last season, but now we want to do the same again this year. We have started the season well and we need to keep going."

Former Everton and Manchester City player Jill Scott, who won 161 caps for England and retired after the Lionesses won the Euros last summer, received the women's Merit award.

Scott received the women's merit award in recognition of a stellar career at club and international level.

The 36-year-old played for Sunderland, Everton and Manchester City between 2004 and 2022. As well as her England caps, she also featured for Team GB at London 2012 and again in Tokyo in the summer of 2021.

Jill Scott (right) and Shelly Unitt arrive for the 2023 PFA Awards at The Lowry, Manchester. Credit: PA Images

England and Aston Villa star Rachel Daly took the Player of the Year award, along with Haaland.

Daly's Lionesses team-mate Lauren James and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka have been named as the PFA young players of the year in the awards voted for by their peers.

Daly and James were key performers for England in their run to the World Cup final earlier this month, but the accolades they received at the PFA's 50th anniversary awards event in Salford are based on their performances last season.