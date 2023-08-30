Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Tim Scott

Fire crews have visited residents in high rise flats to help them be better prepared in case of an emergency.

Around 120 buildings across Greater Manchester are being checked by the Fire & Rescue service with more to follow in the coming weeks and months.

Crews knocked on doors and spoke to those who were in or left a note under the door if they were out.

Fire crews offered to test the smoke alarms of high rise residents. Credit: ITV Granada

Advice that residents were given included:

What to do if you have a fire or become aware of a fire.

Fire safety advice in your flat.

Fire doors and why they are important.

What you can do to help keep your building safe.

Anthony Lee, a resident at one high rise block said: "I think it's fantastic. I think it's really good for the fire service to be direct with us and give us some communication."

Guidance in the event of a fire has now changed. Residents were told to stay put in the event of a fire but are now advised to evacuate.

Fire crews were able to fix smoke alarms that they found they were not working for residents.

Ellie Kemp, another resident said: "We have heard of fires before in this building. You do think I need to test my alarm.

"You don't really think it will happen to you, so it's a reminder that it's really important."

Residents where shown how to test their smoke alarms in their flats. Credit: ITV Granada

Liana Selecka-Jones, from Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue service said: "We are carrying out a community engagement day.

"We've got our teams visiting properties in Bolton, Manchester Central and Salford where we are discussing evacuation protocols with residents in high rise properties."

